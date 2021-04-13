Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Position Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,321 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.39% of Lumentum worth $26,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,618,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

