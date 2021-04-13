Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 5.5%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 172,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,693,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

LAZR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $234,850,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $23,800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $13,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

