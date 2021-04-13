Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Luminex alerts:

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.