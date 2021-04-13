Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 906,814 shares.The stock last traded at $36.94 and had previously closed at $37.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Luminex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the first quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

