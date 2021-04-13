Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Research analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target suggests a potential upside of 211.93% from the company’s previous close.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

LUMO stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

