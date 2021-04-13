Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.75 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.13.

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$0.38 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.58. 682,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.09. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.42.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

