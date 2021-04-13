Lunyr Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $1.06 million and $45,688.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00054358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00083434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.30 or 0.00620160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00032731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.