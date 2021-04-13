Lympo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $670,800.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Lympo has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $41.61 million and approximately $670,800.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00057143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00088321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.72 or 0.00627387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00039464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00032113 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.