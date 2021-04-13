Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 343.8% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 76,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,056. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.