Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 343.8% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 76,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,056. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

