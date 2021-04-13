LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 617,730 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $36,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,695,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LYB opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

