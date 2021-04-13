Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Down 69.6% in March

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MCESF stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.
