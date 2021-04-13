Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Down 69.6% in March

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MCESF stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

