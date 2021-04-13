Macro Enterprises Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Macro Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Macro Enterprises from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of MCR stock opened at C$2.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$2.01 and a twelve month high of C$3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50.

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

