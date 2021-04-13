Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Trading Down 6.1%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.08. 3,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 307,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

