Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.00

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $92.14, with a volume of 123084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGA. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 692.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.