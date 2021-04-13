Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGNI. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of MGNI stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.24 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,207 shares of company stock valued at $15,563,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 465,745 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

