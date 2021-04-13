Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Up 333.3% in March

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MGYR stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Magyar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey, the United States. The company's product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as savings, demand, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.