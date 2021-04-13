MahaDAO (MAHA) Tops One Day Volume of $1.68 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.60 or 0.00013621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

