Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the March 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MACU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Mallard Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Mallard Acquisition Company Profile

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

