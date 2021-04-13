Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.45

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and traded as high as $18.93. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 2,655 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of $144.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

