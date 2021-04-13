MalwareChain 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,248.00 (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $6,248.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MalwareChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00032707 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003764 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003414 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MALW is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,129,693 coins and its circulating supply is 7,017,834 coins. MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MalwareChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MalwareChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

