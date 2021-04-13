Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.42

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and traded as high as $20.78. Mannatech shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 3,341 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.19 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 5.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.54% of Mannatech worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

