ManpowerGroup (MAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. ManpowerGroup has set its Q1 guidance at $0.64 to $0.72 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.64-0.72 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $56.66 and a twelve month high of $105.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

