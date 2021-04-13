MANTRA DAO Price Reaches $0.43 (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $122.55 million and $15.52 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00055754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00085724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00633957 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00032547 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00039179 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 283,683,230 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

