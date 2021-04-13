Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Manulife Financial worth $83,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after acquiring an additional 598,429 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

