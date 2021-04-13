Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.04

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.04 and traded as high as C$27.59. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$27.47, with a volume of 5,350,886 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CSFB raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.04.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.4099998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

