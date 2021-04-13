Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CEO Sells $747,900.00 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,544,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 602,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

