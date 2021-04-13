Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CEO Sells $747,900.00 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,544,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 602,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.