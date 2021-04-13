Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 602,616 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

