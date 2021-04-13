Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

