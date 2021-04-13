Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Major Shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L Sells 33,103 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 33,103 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $1,169,197.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,366,308 shares in the company, valued at $507,417,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Phoenix Investments Holdings L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 27,601 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $959,410.76.

On Monday, April 5th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 77,638 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $2,669,970.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $912,110.22.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $209,431.04.

Shares of NYSE:MMI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,877. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMI shares. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

