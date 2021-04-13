Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Santander cut Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

MRRTY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 136,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,259. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

