Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Santander cut Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

MRRTY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 136,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,259. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

