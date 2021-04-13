MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.39% of MarineMax worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,719,380 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of HZO opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

