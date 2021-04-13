Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRTMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 1,239,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,296. Maritime Resources has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Maritime Resources in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

