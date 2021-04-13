MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of MarketAxess worth $33,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $535.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.28 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.