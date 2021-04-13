Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, an increase of 246.1% from the March 15th total of 67,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 2.99. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $180.09 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 565,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

