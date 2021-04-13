Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Update

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the March 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of MRETF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

MRETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James cut Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Martinrea International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

