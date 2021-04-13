Masari 1-Day Volume Tops $40,013.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $985,401.46 and approximately $40,013.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Masari has traded up 201.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,445.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,294.44 or 0.03616399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.34 or 0.00430820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $792.30 or 0.01248782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.57 or 0.00498957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.65 or 0.00514848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.27 or 0.00361372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00034498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003358 BTC.

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

