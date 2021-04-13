Mask Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $39.05 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for $17.26 or 0.00027447 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $170.52 million and approximately $39.05 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00053255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00621534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038808 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,879,027 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

