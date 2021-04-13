MASQ (MASQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.16 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $45,147.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00261725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.02 or 0.00668173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,251.93 or 0.99908541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $579.22 or 0.00914901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,931,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.