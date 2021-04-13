MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,587 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of MasTec worth $24,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

MasTec stock opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $100.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.