Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $847,683.84

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $847,683.84 and $151,955.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,297.57 or 0.03629082 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00034323 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

