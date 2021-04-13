Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Increased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $378.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

