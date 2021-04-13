Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $10,984,270.68 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MA stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $377.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,248. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $375.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

