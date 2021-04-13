Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,220 shares of company stock worth $249,649,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $378.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.09 and a 200 day moving average of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $375.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

