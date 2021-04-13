MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Gap Down to $28.06

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.06, but opened at $27.25. MasterCraft Boat shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 490 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on MCFT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $514.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

