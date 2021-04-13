Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

MAT stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2,026.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,686,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 80,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

