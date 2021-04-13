Maverick Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $409,737.16 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Maverick Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $409,737.16 and $4,444.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00069095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00258828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.18 or 0.00709849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,555.22 or 0.99551742 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00022649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.29 or 0.00858839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maverick Chain Coin Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 coins. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

