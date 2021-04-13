Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to report sales of $439.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.00 million and the highest is $450.60 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $381.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

