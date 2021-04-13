Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,723 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $38,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

