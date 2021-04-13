MBIA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,078% compared to the average volume of 267 call options.
Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. MBIA has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $539.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.05.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.