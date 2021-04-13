McAfee Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MCFE) Lock-Up Period To End on April 20th

McAfee’s (NASDAQ:MCFE) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 20th. McAfee had issued 37,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $740,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of McAfee’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

McAfee stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

